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Vibrant Cultural Spectacle: Modi's Thrissur Roadshow Transforms City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a vibrant roadshow in Thrissur, Kerala, as part of the NDA's assembly campaign. The event attracted around 50,000 people, transforming the city with cultural performances. Modi, alongside prominent NDA candidates, aimed to boost the party's presence ahead of the April 9 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:40 IST
Vibrant Cultural Spectacle: Modi's Thrissur Roadshow Transforms City
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In a spectacular display of cultural vibrancy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a high-energy roadshow in Thrissur on Sunday, drawing a massive crowd of approximately 50,000 people. The event marked a key moment in the NDA's campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Starting near the District Hospital on Swaraj Round, the roadshow stretched for 900 meters, turning the cultural capital of Kerala into a festive sea of party flags, supporters, and curious spectators. Prime Minister Modi, dressed in traditional attire, waved at the enthusiastic crowd, who responded with cheers and floral tributes.

Cultural performances by Kummatti Kali, Pulikali dancers, and traditional art forms like Margamkali and Kathakali created a carnival-like atmosphere. The roadshow forms part of the BJP-led NDA's effort to strengthen its foothold in Kerala, ahead of the April 9 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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