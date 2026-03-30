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Telangana Assembly Urges Government to Halt West Asia Conflict

The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to intervene and stop the war in West Asia. The conflict endangers global peace and has severe implications for the Indian diaspora and economy, affecting fuel supply, causing price surges, and threatening livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:57 IST
Telangana Assembly Urges Government to Halt West Asia Conflict
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The Telangana Legislative Assembly has formally called upon the central government to take decisive action in halting the ongoing war in West Asia. The resolution underscores the conflict's global repercussions, including its threat to around 90 lakh Indians residing in the tumultuous region.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who spearheaded the initiative, highlighted that the war's detrimental effects have not only taken thousands of lives but also disrupted essential fuel supplies such as petrol, diesel, and LPG. This disruption is causing inflation and jeopardizing jobs worldwide.

Vikramarka warned that unchecked, the conflict could escalate into a catastrophic Third World War, endangering humanity's existence. The Assembly has urged the Government of India to take proactive steps to end the violence and promote global peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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