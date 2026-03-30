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Vijay's Vast Wealth: TVK Chief's Election Affidavit Reveals Over Rs 600 Crore Assets

TVK chief Vijay has filed an election affidavit revealing over Rs 603.20 crore in assets. The 52-year-old actor-politician's wealth includes both movable and immovable properties, luxury vehicles, and gold. He reported a significant income of Rs 184.53 crore for 2024-25, with no liabilities or pending legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:35 IST
Vijay's Vast Wealth: TVK Chief's Election Affidavit Reveals Over Rs 600 Crore Assets
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant public disclosure, TVK chief and actor-politician Vijay has declared total assets valued at approximately Rs 603.20 crore in his election affidavit filed on Monday.

The affidavit, submitted to the Returning Officer, outlines Vijay's extensive wealth, which includes movable assets worth Rs 404.58 crore and immovable properties valued at Rs 198.62 crore. His real estate holdings feature agricultural land in Kodaikanal and various properties across Chennai. Vijay's financial portfolio boasts zero liabilities and no pending dues, alongside a reported income of Rs 184.53 crore in his latest income tax returns.

This electoral debut marks a noteworthy entrance onto the political stage as Vijay contests from Perambur and Tiruchi East in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. His recently established party, TVK, is set to make an electoral debut in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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