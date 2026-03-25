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Controversy Surrounds JNU VC: Allegations of Caste-Based Remarks

Students from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University filed complaints against the JNU Vice-Chancellor, alleging caste-based remarks against the Dalit community. They requested police action under relevant legal provisions and emphasized the need for protection and swift investigation for marginalized students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:12 IST
Controversy Surrounds JNU VC: Allegations of Caste-Based Remarks
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Two students, one from Delhi University and another from Jawaharlal Nehru University, have lodged complaints against the Vice-Chancellor of JNU, alleging she made derogatory remarks against the Dalit community.

The complaints, filed at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station, highlight distress and demand legal action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The students have called for protection for marginalized communities on campus and urged for a thorough and prompt investigation into the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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