Controversy Surrounds JNU VC: Allegations of Caste-Based Remarks

Two students, one from Delhi University and another from Jawaharlal Nehru University, have lodged complaints against the Vice-Chancellor of JNU, alleging she made derogatory remarks against the Dalit community.

The complaints, filed at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station, highlight distress and demand legal action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The students have called for protection for marginalized communities on campus and urged for a thorough and prompt investigation into the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)