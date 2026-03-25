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Supreme Court Rules: Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist Faiths Only for Scheduled Caste Benefits

The Supreme Court ruled that only Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists are eligible for Scheduled Caste benefits in India. The Vishva Hindu Parishad welcomed this decision, stating it promotes social justice and constitutional integrity. The ruling clarifies that conversion terminates SC status and associated benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:03 IST
Supreme Court Rules: Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist Faiths Only for Scheduled Caste Benefits
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The Supreme Court of India has reinforced the eligibility criteria for Scheduled Caste status, restricting it to followers of Hinduism, Sikhism, and Buddhism. On Wednesday, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) praised the ruling, emphasizing that it aligns with the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

According to the Supreme Court, individuals from these religions can claim Scheduled Caste benefits, while converts to other faiths will lose such status. This decision, according to VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain, is a step toward advancing social harmony and justice in the nation.

The bench, comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria, upheld a previous order by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. They asserted that individuals converting from SC-eligible religions cannot benefit from reservations or statutory protections aimed at correcting historical social injustices within Hindu society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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