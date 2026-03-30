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Tragedy Strikes: Village Dispute Turns Fatal

In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, an ex-serviceman named Udayveer Singh was fatally stabbed by a villager named Akram following a dispute. Singh ran a cattle feed shop. The incident prompted protests and roadblocks, demanding justice and compensation for Singh's family. Police have arrested Akram, and the situation is now under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Village Dispute Turns Fatal
stabbing
  • Country:
  • India

In an unsettling incident from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a village dispute escalated to a tragic loss of life on Sunday night. Ex-serviceman Udayveer Singh, who operated a cattle feed shop, was allegedly stabbed by a fellow villager, Akram, following a heated verbal exchange.

The altercation occurred near Singh's shop, and in a moment of fury, Akram resorted to violence, leading to Singh's death. Residents promptly took Singh to a private hospital, but he was declared dead after being transferred to a government facility. By Monday, police had detained Akram for his alleged involvement in the crime.

In response to the incident, villagers blocked the Delhi-Bikaner National Highway (NH-11) in protest, demanding the arrest of the accused and compensation for Singh's family. Authorities deployed additional police forces to restore order, and the protest was eventually disbanded, according to Additional SP Jhunjhunu, Devendra Singh Rajawat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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