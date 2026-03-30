Tragedy Strikes: Village Dispute Turns Fatal

In an unsettling incident from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a village dispute escalated to a tragic loss of life on Sunday night. Ex-serviceman Udayveer Singh, who operated a cattle feed shop, was allegedly stabbed by a fellow villager, Akram, following a heated verbal exchange.

The altercation occurred near Singh's shop, and in a moment of fury, Akram resorted to violence, leading to Singh's death. Residents promptly took Singh to a private hospital, but he was declared dead after being transferred to a government facility. By Monday, police had detained Akram for his alleged involvement in the crime.

In response to the incident, villagers blocked the Delhi-Bikaner National Highway (NH-11) in protest, demanding the arrest of the accused and compensation for Singh's family. Authorities deployed additional police forces to restore order, and the protest was eventually disbanded, according to Additional SP Jhunjhunu, Devendra Singh Rajawat.

(With inputs from agencies.)