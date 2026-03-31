Electoral Battles Heat Up in Siliguri and Dabgram-Fulbari: Development vs. Identity
Siliguri and Dabgram-Fulbari constituencies in north Bengal are at the center of political conflict ahead of assembly elections. The clash is driven by narratives of development, identity, and safety, with the BJP and TMC vying for control. Political tensions rise amidst allegations of governance lapses and emotional discourse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:05 IST
- Country:
- India
As assembly elections approach, Siliguri and Dabgram-Fulbari constituencies in North Bengal have become political hotspots. Narratives of development and identity are clashing fiercely, with the TMC striving to reclaim ground lost to the BJP.
The contest's emotional undertones intensified following the death of a teenager, sparking debate over public safety under current leadership.
Accompanying these narratives is a contentious review of electoral rolls, which the BJP advocates for purging fake voters, while TMC warns of potential voter suppression.
- READ MORE ON:
- Siliguri
- Dabgram-Fulbari
- elections
- political
- battleground
- development
- BJP
- TMC
- voter
- safety
- identity
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