Electoral Battles Heat Up in Siliguri and Dabgram-Fulbari: Development vs. Identity

As assembly elections approach, Siliguri and Dabgram-Fulbari constituencies in North Bengal have become political hotspots. Narratives of development and identity are clashing fiercely, with the TMC striving to reclaim ground lost to the BJP.

The contest's emotional undertones intensified following the death of a teenager, sparking debate over public safety under current leadership.

Accompanying these narratives is a contentious review of electoral rolls, which the BJP advocates for purging fake voters, while TMC warns of potential voter suppression.