Political Parodies and the Sabarimala Gold Controversy

Congress leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday demanded an explanation from CPI(M) regarding a photograph featuring Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Unnikrishnan Potty, the key suspect in the Sabarimala gold loss case, before leveling accusations against Sonia Gandhi.

Satheesan's remarks came in response to CPI(M)'s social media campaign directed at Sonia Gandhi, following Rahul Gandhi's use of a parody song line highlighting CPI(M)'s alleged involvement in the gold theft at Sabarimala.

Highlighting Vijayan's alleged awareness of the gold misappropriation, Satheesan questioned the reason behind the photograph with Potty, emphasizing the need for an investigation into the chief minister's actions prior to probing Sonia Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)