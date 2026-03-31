Political Parodies and the Sabarimala Gold Controversy
Congress leader V D Satheesan challenges CPI(M) to clarify a photograph featuring CM Pinarayi Vijayan with Sabarimala gold theft prime suspect Unnikrishnan Potty, amidst allegations against Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's parody song line further escalates the tension, prompting a social media campaign by CPI(M).
- Country:
- India
Congress leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday demanded an explanation from CPI(M) regarding a photograph featuring Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Unnikrishnan Potty, the key suspect in the Sabarimala gold loss case, before leveling accusations against Sonia Gandhi.
Satheesan's remarks came in response to CPI(M)'s social media campaign directed at Sonia Gandhi, following Rahul Gandhi's use of a parody song line highlighting CPI(M)'s alleged involvement in the gold theft at Sabarimala.
Highlighting Vijayan's alleged awareness of the gold misappropriation, Satheesan questioned the reason behind the photograph with Potty, emphasizing the need for an investigation into the chief minister's actions prior to probing Sonia Gandhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- CPI(M)
- Sabarimala
- Gold
- Theft
- Satheesan
- Vijayan
- Unnikrishnan Potty
- Sonia Gandhi
- Rahul Gandhi
ALSO READ
Tragic Tower Collapse: Cable Theft Scheme Turns Fatal
Crackdown in Ranchi: 15 Arrested in Major Theft Operation
Kerala's Political Heat Escalates: CM Vijayan Accepts Debate Challenge
Allegations and Denials in Kerala Politics: The Satheesan-RSS Controversy
Beyond Data Theft: Unseen Risks of Cyber Attacks on Infrastructure