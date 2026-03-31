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Political Parodies and the Sabarimala Gold Controversy

Congress leader V D Satheesan challenges CPI(M) to clarify a photograph featuring CM Pinarayi Vijayan with Sabarimala gold theft prime suspect Unnikrishnan Potty, amidst allegations against Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's parody song line further escalates the tension, prompting a social media campaign by CPI(M).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:25 IST
Political Parodies and the Sabarimala Gold Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday demanded an explanation from CPI(M) regarding a photograph featuring Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Unnikrishnan Potty, the key suspect in the Sabarimala gold loss case, before leveling accusations against Sonia Gandhi.

Satheesan's remarks came in response to CPI(M)'s social media campaign directed at Sonia Gandhi, following Rahul Gandhi's use of a parody song line highlighting CPI(M)'s alleged involvement in the gold theft at Sabarimala.

Highlighting Vijayan's alleged awareness of the gold misappropriation, Satheesan questioned the reason behind the photograph with Potty, emphasizing the need for an investigation into the chief minister's actions prior to probing Sonia Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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