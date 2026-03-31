Sweden's Success: A Decade's Low in Homicide Rates

In a significant breakthrough for Swedish law enforcement, the country's homicide rate in 2025 reached its lowest in over a decade. This development is attributed to advanced policing methods and tools that have successfully curtailed gang violence, a longstanding issue.

According to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, the number of homicides fell to 84 in 2025, down from 92 in 2024 and significantly below the peak of 124 in 2020. This decline is welcomed by the current right-wing government, which has prioritized tackling gang violence.

Police credit the introduction of measures such as anonymity for some court witnesses, increased electronic surveillance, and tougher sentences as key factors. These measures have contributed to a decrease in shootings, with gun violence remaining the leading cause of violent death, yet fewer lives were lost compared to previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)