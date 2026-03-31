Swift Response Contains Shakur Basti Train Yard Fire
A fire erupted in a petrol-loaded tank wagon at Shakur Basti railway station, Delhi. Prompt action by railway staff and emergency departments swiftly contained the fire. No injuries or significant property damage were reported. Investigations are underway to determine the cause and prevent future incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:09 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, a fire broke out in a petrol-laden tank wagon at Delhi's Shakur Basti railway station. Thanks to the quick response of railway personnel and multiple agencies, the blaze was effectively contained.
The incident was triggered by highly flammable vapors accumulating due to petrol leakage from the wagon's manhole. Vigilant railway staff promptly used firefighting equipment to control the fire at an early stage, preventing it from spreading further.
No casualties or significant damage were reported. The site has been secured, and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause of the leakage and assign responsibility.
ALSO READ
Earlier government (Congress-led UPA) did not approve airport (at Deesa), but I approved it when you sent me to Delhi: PM Modi.
Tragic Family Dispute Turns Deadly in Northeast Delhi
Delhi Fortifies Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti Amid Past Turmoil
Traffic Turmoil in Delhi: Commuter Advisory Issued
Crackdown on Corruption: Zero Tolerance in Delhi