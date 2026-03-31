Swift Response Contains Shakur Basti Train Yard Fire

On Tuesday, a fire broke out in a petrol-laden tank wagon at Delhi's Shakur Basti railway station. Thanks to the quick response of railway personnel and multiple agencies, the blaze was effectively contained.

The incident was triggered by highly flammable vapors accumulating due to petrol leakage from the wagon's manhole. Vigilant railway staff promptly used firefighting equipment to control the fire at an early stage, preventing it from spreading further.

No casualties or significant damage were reported. The site has been secured, and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause of the leakage and assign responsibility.