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Antony Alleges CPI(M)-BJP Nexus in Kerala

A K Antony claims an alliance between CPI(M) and BJP in Kerala to hinder UDF's return to power. He criticizes Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, and asserts that UDF will secure a historic victory in upcoming elections. Antony urges a change in government for political purification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:03 IST
Antony Alleges CPI(M)-BJP Nexus in Kerala
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Congress veteran A K Antony has accused the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP of colluding to prevent the United Democratic Front (UDF) from regaining power in Kerala. Speaking at a press conference, Antony cited the "unusually warm reception" given to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his visits to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in New Delhi as indicative of an "undercurrent" between the two parties.

Antony alleged that national leaders, such as Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, were intent on blocking the return of a Congress-led government in the southern state. He argued that this would involve reciprocal support to the Marxist party in certain areas while projecting confidence that the UDF will win a decisive victory in the April 9 Assembly elections.

Besides criticizing Vijayan as an "invisible Chief Minister," Antony remarked that the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) campaign for a third term could alienate voters, including traditional supporters. While advocating for the Left's survival in Kerala, Antony stressed the necessity of a leadership change to preserve the state's communal harmony and relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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