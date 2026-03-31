Rajnath Singh Criticizes Congress at Assam Rally, Promotes BJP's Development Agenda
During a political rally in Assam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Congress for neglecting the state's youth and culture, promoting only its vote bank politics. He emphasized BJP's achievements, including economic growth and a firm stance on illegal immigration. Assam's election results, scheduled for May 4, will reflect these ongoing debates.
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress at a poll rally in Assam, accusing the party of neglecting the state's youth and culture for vote bank politics centered around Bangladeshi infiltrators.
Highlighting BJP's developmental efforts, Singh emphasized the state's economic growth and improved political stability under the party's rule. He condemned Congress for its alleged past 'step-motherly' treatment of Assam, asserting that the Grand Old Party had distanced itself during its governance days.
Singh stressed that Assam, under the BJP, has emerged as a development hub in Northeast India, amid a significant upsurge in industry, investment, and infrastructure. He claimed such progress is evidence of BJP's intent and policies, contrasting sharply with Congress's historical neglect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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