Mamata Banerjee Fights for Voter Rights

At an election rally in Birbhum district, Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed her party's efforts would creditably secure the inclusion of nearly half of the names previously under adjudication on the state's electoral list.

Banerjee critiqued the BJP and the Election Commission for discrepancies and delays in handling voter registrations during the special intensive revision, linking the process to efforts to undermine the state's political stability ahead of assembly elections.

Addressing those whose names are still missing, she assured that TMC's legal teams would support their tribunal cases. Criticizing BJP-ruled state's restrictions and affirming her electoral determination, Banerjee pledged the TMC's dedication to voter rights and opposition to NRC implementation.