Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Raises Alarm Over FCRA Amendments and Minority Concerns

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos has expressed significant concern over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), urging the central government to reconsider these changes due to apprehensions among minority communities.

Addressing the media, the Cardinal warned that the amendments could lead to excessive autocratic powers and potential misuse, causing anxiety within minority sections. He also noted that even under the current legal framework, regulations governing foreign contributions are already stringent, resulting in the revocation of many NGOs' licenses.

The Cardinal called for transparency and dialogue, stressing the importance of constitutional protection for minorities and representation in statutory bodies, amid worries about the implications of the law coinciding with state elections. He further dismissed claims of prior discussions with church bodies and reiterated the Church's political neutrality regarding the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)