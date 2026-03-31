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Federal Judge Halts Termination of Migrants' Legal Status

A federal judge ruled against the Trump administration's attempt to terminate the legal status of thousands of migrants in the U.S. who used the CBP One app. The decision followed a lawsuit by migrants and advocates, challenging the abrupt revocation of parole and work authorization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:17 IST
Federal Judge Halts Termination of Migrants' Legal Status
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A federal judge has ordered the reversal of the Trump administration's action to terminate the legal status of thousands of migrants, marking a setback to President Trump's immigration policies.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston found that the Department of Homeland Security acted unlawfully when it moved to expel these migrants, many of whom had entered the country using the Biden-era CBP One app.

The judge's decision came after a class-action lawsuit filed by migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, and Haiti, along with an advocacy group, argued that the administration's actions were abrupt and unlawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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