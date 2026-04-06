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Assam CM Accuses Congress of Using Pakistani Links in Election Campaign

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged Congress leaders used material linked to a Pakistani social media group to influence the upcoming state elections. Sarma warned of legal repercussions, claiming the use of fraudulent documents. Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi have intensified the political confrontation ahead of polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:29 IST
Assam CM Accuses Congress of Using Pakistani Links in Election Campaign
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heated political clash ahead of Assam's Assembly elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress leaders of using materials from a Pakistani social media group to sway voters. Sarma, addressing reporters, said the involvement was uncovered following an investigation into recent press conferences by Congress figures Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi.

Sarma cited increased interest from Pakistan in Assam's elections, noting that Pakistani channels had conducted multiple talk shows endorsing a Congress victory. He warned that the use of 'fraudulent documents' to influence public opinion could lead to severe legal consequences, including life imprisonment.

The controversy arises from Congress allegations involving Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, accusing her of holding multiple passports and undisclosed overseas business interests. Rejecting these claims, Sarma pointed out discrepancies and labeled one passport as fake, while both Indian and Dubai authorities confirmed its inauthenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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