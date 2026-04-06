Rising Star: The Emergence of North Korea's Potential Heir

In a significant revelation, South Korea's spy agency now believes that Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter, potentially named Ju Ae, is poised to be his successor. Lawmakers disclosed this on Monday, following a closed-door meeting where the National Intelligence Service (NIS) presented its case, highlighting a recent public display of Ju Ae driving a tank as a tool to quash doubts about a female heir.

According to the NIS, these staged military activities aim to showcase her military prowess, echoing her father's public military appearances that signaled his rise in the North Korean hierarchy in the early 2010s. Ju Ae, who is thought to be around 13, has been increasingly visible at defense-related events, further solidifying her status as a central figure in developing a succession narrative within North Korea.

There are, however, dissenting views among experts about reading these actions as clear succession indicators. Hong Min, of the Korea Institute for National Unification, cautioned against jumping to conclusions, noting that Ju Ae's joint appearances with Kim Jong Un are unlike his solo displays during his grooming period. Meanwhile, the NIS has dismissed suggestions of discord from Kim's sister over Ju Ae's emerging role.

(With inputs from agencies.)