If he is real farmer, protecting their interests, Palaniswami wouldn't have supported 3 farm laws: CM Stalin in Thanjavur.
PTI | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:37 IST
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If he is real farmer, protecting their interests, Palaniswami wouldn't have supported 3 farm laws: CM Stalin in Thanjavur.
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