Modi Slams Congress for Alleged Support of Infiltrators in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Indian National Congress of supporting infiltrators in Assam and allowing illegal land encroachments on sacred sites. He claimed the Congress aims to introduce laws regarding infiltrators as 'victims,' endangering indigenous populations. Modi highlighted political power prioritization over Assam's cultural and spiritual heritage.
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During a public rally in Barpeta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Indian National Congress of supporting infiltrators and opposing actions against illegal encroachments in Assam. He claimed that Congress seeks to introduce legislation to treat infiltrators as 'victims,' posing a threat to the indigenous population.
Modi criticized Congress for allegedly allowing infiltrators to occupy significant land belonging to the sacred Satras of Barpeta, including properties linked to esteemed Vaishnavite saints like Srimanta Sankardeva and others. He emphasized that this encroachment compromises the state's cultural and spiritual heritage.
Highlighting Assam's rich traditions, Modi referred to rituals like the Hudum Puja of the Bodo community and the Bathou faith of the Koch-Rajbongshi community as examples of cultural harmony. He accused Congress of putting political interests above Assam's welfare, resulting in harm to state traditions. Assam will vote on April 9, with results declared on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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