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Congress Challenges Assam CM Sarma to Oath on Alleged Foreign Assets

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has challenged BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma to deny allegations under oath regarding his wife's foreign assets. Accusations include possessing multiple passports and undisclosed properties. Sarma refutes the claims, attributing them to false information. The Congress threatens investigation if it gains power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaon | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:24 IST
Congress Challenges Assam CM Sarma to Oath on Alleged Foreign Assets
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

The political scene in Assam heats up as Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has issued a striking challenge to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gogoi called on the BJP leader to refute allegations involving his wife's alleged foreign assets under an oath sworn on the Bhagavad Gita.

These claims include allegations that Sarma's wife possesses multiple passports and has properties abroad. Sarma has strongly denied these accusations, asserting that they are derived from fabricated data pulled from a Pakistani social media group, a charge which has escalated the political tensions in the region.

Amid calls for transparency, the Congress has stated that should they come into power in Assam, thorough investigations will be initiated into Sarma's family's rumored overseas holdings. Sarma continues to dismiss the accusations as politically motivated lies aimed at influencing upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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