Thrithala's Political Showdown: High-Stakes Election Unfolds
The Thrithala Assembly constituency in Kerala is set for a high-stakes political duel in the 2026 elections between CPI(M)’s MB Rajesh and Congress leader VT Balram. With the BJP's V Unnikrishnan also in the fray, this unpredictable battleground is drawing significant attention amidst shifting voter loyalties.
- Country:
- India
The Thrithala Assembly constituency in Kerala's Palakkad district is once again the focal point in the state's political landscape as it gears up for the 2026 election. This event promises to be a high-voltage rematch between CPI(M)'s MB Rajesh and Congress leader VT Balram. Adding to the excitement, BJP's V Unnikrishnan aims to influence the outcome as a crucial third force.
The spotlight on Rajesh and Balram is due to their intense rivalry, which culminated in a nail-biting finish in 2021. Separated by just around 3,000 votes last time, both leaders are strategizing for the upcoming battle seen as unfinished political business and a test of shifting loyalties in the unpredictable constituency.
MB Rajesh and VT Balram's political journey and influence are significant. Rajesh, a seasoned CPI(M) leader, has previously been an MP and is now a state minister. Balram, on the other hand, has served two terms as MLA and is known for his grassroots activism. As they prepare for the 2026 challenge, all eyes are on their strategies and voter engagement efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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