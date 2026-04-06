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Karnataka Deputy CM Questions Kerala's Development Under LDF Rule

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticized the CPI(M)-led LDF government's developmental efforts in Kerala, especially in CM Pinarayi Vijayan's home district, Kannur. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the rising unemployment among educated youth in the state as Kerala prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:52 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM Questions Kerala's Development Under LDF Rule
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar issued a critique of the CPI(M)-led LDF government's record on development in Kerala, emphasizing the lack of progress even in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home district, Kannur. Shivakumar, speaking at a press conference, questioned what the LDF government has contributed to the state in terms of development. "What has the LDF government given to Kerala in terms of development? Kannur is the district of the CM. I spoke to a lot of workers there. I asked if any tourism and investment opportunities have come to the state. They told me nothing has been done for this district," he stated, noting that the absence of development in Kannur sets a worrying precedent.

Shivakumar further alleged that the lack of investment and infrastructure growth manifests the government's overall subpar performance as Kerala approaches its Assembly elections. Echoing these concerns, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi flagged the increasing unemployment rates among educated youth in Kerala at a gathering in Peravoor. She expressed apprehension over the limited job opportunities for well-educated individuals, highlighting a significant trend of out-of-state migration for employment. "I see very closely the problems and struggles that you face. The people I come across are well-educated. When I meet young people in Keralam who are well educated, very often they do not have jobs, and if they do, those jobs are outside the state," Gandhi remarked.

Priyanka added that despite families' substantial investment in education, Keralam's job market remains constrained. The upcoming 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections are set for April 9, with the counting scheduled for May 4, per the Election Commission of India. The present Assembly's term concludes on May 23. Governed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for a decade, the LDF won the 2021 Assembly elections by retaining 99 seats, marking a historic consecutive victory since 1977. The United Democratic Front secured 41 seats, while the NDA did not win any.

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