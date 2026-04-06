BJP Vows to Uplift Assam's Tea Tribes and Combat Infiltration

Union Minister J P Nadda delivered a scathing critique of the Congress party on Monday, alleging that it has historically used Assam's tea tribes as a mere vote bank without contributing to their welfare.

Speaking at a rally in support of BJP's Doomdooma candidate Rupesh Gowala, Nadda accused Congress of welcoming infiltrators into Assam, providing them with identification and health scheme benefits, facilitating land acquisition, and assuring voters that the BJP will reclaim land and remove illegal immigrants.

Nadda commended the tea tribes for their resilience against infiltrators and attributed the positive changes in Assam over the past decade to BJP-led initiatives, urging citizens to vote for BJP in the upcoming April 9 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)