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Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Secret Deals Amid West Bengal Polls

TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of having a secret deal with Congress and Tamil Nadu's CM Stalin. She claimed the Election Commission is favoring BJP by moving West Bengal officers to Tamil Nadu as poll observers. Banerjee plans to unite opposition parties against BJP post the Bengal Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bethuadahari | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:11 IST
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Secret Deals Amid West Bengal Polls
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at a poll rally in Nadia district, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee alleged a clandestine pact between BJP, Congress, and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. She claimed that senior officers from West Bengal have been diverted as poll observers to Tamil Nadu, disrupting state development initiatives.

The West Bengal Chief Minister asserted that the Election Commission has unfairly targeted her state by shifting approximately 500 officers in contrast to fewer transfers in other states. Accusing the BJP of maneuvering officers to gain an upper hand, Banerjee vowed to form a united opposition front post-polls.

Emphasizing her commitment to opposition unity, Banerjee hinted at a national tour to strategize against the BJP in Delhi. She criticized the BJP-led government for alleged manipulation of voter lists and underscored her efforts to restore constituencies to the electoral rolls. Banerjee remains resolute in her stance against detention camps and will contest from the Bhabanipur constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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