Modi Champions Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election'
Prime Minister Modi recent speech emphasized the BJP's commitment to implementing Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election', amongst other initiatives. Modi highlighted BJP's dedication to social reforms, while criticizing the opposition's past governance. He reaffirmed the BJP's nation-first policy, fostering India's progress and unity.
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- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his party's priorities on BJP's 47th Foundation Day, emphasizing crucial agendas such as the Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election'. Modi cited these as unfinished tasks and discussed the party's historical commitment to women's reservation and social equity.
Targeting past opposition governance, Modi stated that BJP workers endured hardships, contrasting them with the BJP's governance model, which he claims focuses on stability, innovation, and a vision for national ascendancy. He emphasized BJP's role in initiatives like Article 370 abrogation and new technologies for national security.
Modi lauded BJP's progress and commitment to social justice, highlighting women's roles and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. He extended greetings to BJP workers, underscoring service-oriented politics and a future-focused, nation-first paradigm aimed at propelling India's prosperity and unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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