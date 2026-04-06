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BJP's Call to Action: Strengthening National Interest and Service

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the BJP's dedication to national interest and service on the party's 47th Foundation Day. He urged party workers to connect with the public, promoting the party's ideology. State BJP president Madan Rathore highlighted the party's history and achievements, focusing on upcoming local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:28 IST
BJP's Call to Action: Strengthening National Interest and Service
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On the occasion of the BJP's 47th Foundation Day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the party's commitment to national interest and service. Addressing a gathering, Sharma urged party workers to engage with the public, spreading the party's ideology across society and strengthening its reach.

Sharma highlighted the BJP's transformation into the largest political force globally, crediting the dedication and service of its workers. He called for a united effort to work among the people, reinforcing the party's invincibility and recalling its historical roots from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh days.

State BJP president Madan Rathore also spoke at the event, reflecting on the party's achievements and urging party workers to focus on upcoming local body elections. He assured attendees that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP is prioritizing development and cultural nationalism, aiming to enhance India's global stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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