Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Alleges Secret Deal Between LDF and BJP in Kerala

On Monday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Kerala's CPI(M)-led LDF of striking a clandestine deal with the BJP ahead of the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls. Speaking at a rally in Peravoor, Vadra claimed both the state and central governments were suppressing dissent and targeting minority communities.

The Wayanad MP highlighted the alleged harassment of minorities by the BJP, noting a particular bias against the Christian community and nuns, and accused the LDF of forsaking ideology for power. She pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained silent on the alleged theft at Sabarimala, while Kerala's Chief Minister faced no investigations, unlike other dissenters.

Critiquing the Left's governance, Vadra cited corruption and favoritism towards corporates at the expense of public welfare. She urged for a government with vision and accountability and promised the UDF's increase in compensation for human-wildlife conflict cases by 50 percent if elected, emphasizing Kerala's potential and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)