Kharge Targets BJP on Infiltration and Delimitation in Assam
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge critiqued the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their alleged failure to address illegal immigration and for misusing the delimitation process in Assam. He accused them of politicizing the issue for electoral gains and highlighted discrepancies between their promises and actions.
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Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their handling of the infiltration issue, accusing them of making empty promises without taking action.
Addressing a rally in Assam's Borkhola, Kharge challenged the BJP's claims, noting that despite a decade in power, they failed to deport significant numbers of illegal entrants. He contrasted this with the Congress-led UPA government's record.
Kharge also criticized the BJP for allegedly skewing delimitation in Assam to favor electoral outcomes and claimed misuse of land for corporate benefits, urging voters to reconsider their support for the ruling party to safeguard national resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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