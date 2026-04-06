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Mumbai's Tarnished Image: The Ashok Kharat Scandal

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad condemned the release of videos related to the Ashok Kharat case, questioning local authorities' involvement and urging a probe. Kharat was arrested for rape, fraud, and financial misconduct. Gaikwad raised concern over women's safety in Maharashtra and possible political connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:18 IST
Mumbai's Tarnished Image: The Ashok Kharat Scandal
Varsha Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has made a strong condemnation regarding the circulation of videos involving women victims in the Ashok Kharat case, calling the situation 'extremely serious'.

She questioned how the call detail records related to the self-styled godman reached private individuals, suggesting potential lapses by local authorities. Kharat was arrested on March 18 for rape, and the investigation has since unveiled alleged sexual assaults on multiple women, along with significant financial and land fraud.

Gaikwad expressed concern over the potential involvement of local police and highlighted the necessity for inquiries into possible links between Kharat and political leaders. She demanded answers as to why no actions were taken earlier and why the state intelligence machinery failed to detect these activities.

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