Supreme Court Weighs on Sengar's Bail: Unnao Rape Case Developments
The Supreme Court has postponed a hearing to the first week of May regarding the CBI's challenge to a suspension of life imprisonment for former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The court is considering substantial legal questions and has urged full cooperation in related proceedings.
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The Supreme Court has deferred to early May the hearing concerning the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) petition against the suspension of a life term for ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.
The court noted critical legal questions necessitate detailed examination, highlighting the significance of full collaboration between involved parties in concurrent legal processes. The CBI's appeal is driven by events surrounding the December 2025 ruling that put the sentence on hold.
Contention arose over whether an MLA fits the definition of a 'public servant' under relevant laws, affecting verdicts under the POCSO Act. The court's deliberation continues amid public criticism and protests over Sengar's case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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