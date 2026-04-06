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Iran Rejects Ceasefire, Demands Permanent Peace

Iran has turned down a ceasefire proposal and is demanding a permanent end to hostilities. The response was delivered via Pakistan ahead of a US deadline concerning the Strait of Hormuz. Iran seeks assurance against future attacks while coordinating with Oman on managing the crucial waterway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:43 IST
Iran Rejects Ceasefire, Demands Permanent Peace
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Iran has dismissed a recent ceasefire proposal, insisting on a permanent resolution to the conflict. The declaration was made through Iran's state-run news agency, IRNA, as tensions rise before an impending US deadline aimed at Iran's operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian government is seeking guarantees for lasting peace and has communicated its stance to the United States via Pakistan, according to Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo.

Furthermore, Iran and Oman are collaborating to establish an administrative mechanism for the multifunctional Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for international shipping. Tehran emphasizes its unwillingness to accept mere temporary halts without future security assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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