Major Diplomatic Movements Amidst West Asia Conflicts

New Delhi sees significant movement of over 1,700 Indian nationals exiting Iran. This exodus comes amidst growing tensions in West Asia, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing key national agendas, announces positive progress on the implementation of 'One Nation, One Election' and Uniform Civil Code during ongoing discussions.

Security alert triggered at the Delhi Assembly after a serious breach where a masked intruder drove an SUV through its gates, escalating security concerns across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)