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Major Diplomatic Movements Amidst West Asia Conflicts

Over 1,700 Indian nationals have exited Iran via land borders due to escalating conflicts in West Asia. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi reiterates ongoing efforts on national agendas. Security concerns rise as a breach occurs at the Delhi Assembly, and political tensions heighten with multiple allegations and diplomatic maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:54 IST
Major Diplomatic Movements Amidst West Asia Conflicts
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  • India

New Delhi sees significant movement of over 1,700 Indian nationals exiting Iran. This exodus comes amidst growing tensions in West Asia, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing key national agendas, announces positive progress on the implementation of 'One Nation, One Election' and Uniform Civil Code during ongoing discussions.

Security alert triggered at the Delhi Assembly after a serious breach where a masked intruder drove an SUV through its gates, escalating security concerns across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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