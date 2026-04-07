Seven workers injured in fire at Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district: Officials.
PTI | Durg | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven workers injured in fire at Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhilai
- steel plant
- fire
- Chhattisgarh
- workers
- injury
- safety
- industrial
- workplace
- incident
ALSO READ
Inferno at Bhilai Steel: Workers Hospitalized After Fire Erupts
Aerobridge Mishap: Safety Concerns at Hyderabad Airport
Political Drama Unfolds: Abhishek Banerjee Challenges BJP's Injury Claims
Collin Morikawa's Battle with Back Injury: A Day-by-Day Challenge
HPBOCWWB Approves Rs 211.47 Crore Budget to Enhance Construction Workers' Welfare