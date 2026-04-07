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Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Mission in Washington

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri embarks on a critical three-day visit to Washington DC to enhance India-US relations. His trip will focus on collaboration in trade, defense, science, and other key areas, building on previous high-level exchanges and advancing bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:20 IST
Strengthening Ties: India's Diplomatic Mission in Washington
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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to begin a strategic three-day visit to Washington DC, aimed at bolstering the comprehensive India-US relationship. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the significance of this diplomatic mission from April 8 to 10.

Misri's agenda includes engaging in dialogues with senior US officials, addressing pivotal topics such as trade, defense, and scientific collaboration. These discussions symbolize the ongoing commitment between the two nations to nurture bilateral ties and cooperate across various sectors.

This visit follows a precedent set by the External Affairs Minister in February, reflecting the sustained momentum in high-level exchanges between India and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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