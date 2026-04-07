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Puducherry's Pre-Poll Pulse: A Prestige Battle Amidst Fierce Campaigning

Campaigning in Puducherry for the April 9 assembly elections will conclude soon. The contest involves major alliances, NDA and INDIA bloc, vying for 30 seats. Awareness campaigns aim to boost voter turnout. Key battles include AINRC-BJP's coalition and the INDIA bloc, with some intra-party disputes remaining unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:52 IST
Puducherry's Pre-Poll Pulse: A Prestige Battle Amidst Fierce Campaigning
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As campaigning for the April 9 assembly elections in Puducherry approaches its end on Tuesday evening, political entities are making their last attempts to sway voters. The political dynamics involve a fierce contest as major alliances and independent candidates strive to win seats.

The Union Territory's regions, including Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, are gearing up for a total of 30 assembly seats. The ruling NDA comprises AINRC, which is contesting 16 seats, allied with BJP's 10 seats, while AIADMK and LJK have claimed two seats each. The opposition INDIA bloc has allocated 16 constituencies to Congress, 13 to DMK, and one to VCK.

Meanwhile, internal conflicts arise as Congress candidates defy agreements by contesting six DMK-designated constituencies. Voter engagement is emphasized through awareness initiatives, aiming to increase participation. The electoral stage also sees the emergence of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, contesting extensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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