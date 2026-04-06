Babri Mosque Saga: Political Tensions Run High in West Bengal's Murshidabad
In West Bengal's Murshidabad district, upcoming elections revolve around a mosque that stirs religious identities and voter loyalties. The Babri-style mosque at Rejinagar, spearheaded by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, is a political symbol pushing Muslim voters towards his AJUP and potentially fragmenting the TMC's minority support base.
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The political climate in West Bengal's Murshidabad district has intensified as elections draw near. At the center of this storm is a proposed Babri-style mosque in Rejinagar, transforming into a battleground for voter allegiance, especially among minority communities.
Spearheaded by Humayun Kabir, a suspended TMC MLA who now leads the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), the mosque project has given rise to a significant symbol in local politics. The emotional pull of the mosque could consolidate Muslim voters behind AJUP, potentially splitting the TMC's strong minority vote bank.
The ripple effects are significant, with BJP capitalizing on the situation to foster Hindu consolidation, framing the mosque construction as appeasement politics. In this context, the mosque becomes a pivotal issue, overshadowing other local concerns like infrastructure and employment in the lead-up to elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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