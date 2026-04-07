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BJP's Promise of Change: Countdown for Congress in Himachal

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh predicts the ousting of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh within 18 months, criticizing its alleged development failures. Chugh urges BJP workers to mobilize against the current administration, branding it as anti-people and financially mismanaged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:41 IST
BJP's Promise of Change: Countdown for Congress in Himachal
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During a recent State Executive Committee meeting, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh claimed that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh will be replaced by the BJP within 18 months. He criticized Congress for allegedly failing the state and pointed to stalled development and financial mismanagement.

Chugh argued that the Congress's so-called 'Taka-Tak model' has proven ineffective, highlighting that promises made by senior Congress leaders, like annual youth allowances, have not been fulfilled. He further accused the current government of degrading Himachal Pradesh's development and financially burdening the state through continued reliance on loans.

In a call to action, Chugh encouraged BJP workers to strengthen the party's grassroots presence and inform the public about alleged governmental failures. He insisted that BJP supporters act as a collective voice to expose what he described as the Congress's anti-people policies and misleading narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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