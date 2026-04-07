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BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Kharge's Controversial Remarks

The BJP has demanded an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his divisive remarks describing Gujaratis as 'illiterate.' Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Kharge's statements made during an election rally and called for an apology to the people of Gujarat and other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:19 IST
BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Kharge's Controversial Remarks
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for an official apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after his contentious remarks about the people of Gujarat. According to the BJP, these statements were deemed "shameless, demeaning, and utterly despicable." Senior BJP figure Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the issue during a press conference.

Kharge had made the controversial comments at a rally in Kerala's Idukki district, referring to the state as "educated and clever" compared to Gujarat, which he labeled as "illiterate." Prasad urged prominent Congress leaders to clarify their stance on Kharge's remarks and called for Kharge to apologize directly to the people of Gujarat, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the historical significance of the Congress president's position, Prasad questioned the dignity associated with Kharge's office given the nature of his comments. The BJP further argued that Gujarat's literacy rate, which stands at approximately 82 percent, contradicts Kharge's statements and demanded the Congress leader retract his divisive comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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