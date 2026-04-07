BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Election 'Fear Mongering' in West Bengal
The BJP has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of spreading fear among voters and obstructing free elections in the state. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad countered Banerjee's claims about central forces, accusing her of desperation. He asserted that central forces ensure peaceful polling against TMC's intimidating tactics.
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In a dramatic turn of events, the BJP has lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging she is spreading fear among voters to impede free and fair elections in the state.
During a press conference, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Banerjee's claims regarding central forces targeting voters. He described her statements as a sign of impending electoral defeat and desperation.
Prasad emphasized the role of central forces in ensuring peaceful polling amidst TMC's campaign of intimidation. He highlighted incidents where opposition supporters were restricted from participating in the electoral process by TMC cadres.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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