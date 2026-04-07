Tensions Escalate as Trump Extends Iran Deadline Again

President Donald Trump has once again extended the deadline for Iran to either negotiate a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, shifting it from Monday to Tuesday. This move is the latest in a series of deadline extensions as Trump continues to issue threats of severe consequences if Iran fails to comply.

Throughout these negotiations, Trump has oscillated between expressing optimism about productive talks and delivering ominous warnings, including threats to target Iran's civilian infrastructure. Iran has remained resolute, rejecting the latest ceasefire proposal while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasizes the legality issues of targeting civilian infrastructure.

As Tuesday's deadline looms, uncertainty prevails. Iran's skepticism towards the Trump administration grows due to past U.S. military actions. Diplomats remain hopeful for a resolution, with continuous efforts on both sides to reach an agreement, despite the impending deadline reflected as a countdown on an Israeli TV station.

(With inputs from agencies.)