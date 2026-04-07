U.S. Vice President Accuses EU of Meddling in Hungarian Politics

JD Vance, the Vice President of the United States, has leveled serious accusations against EU officials, claiming that they have attempted to destabilize Hungary's economy.

During a visit to Budapest, Vance spoke alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, citing efforts by 'bureaucrats in Brussels' to erode Hungary's energy independence.

The Vice President described these actions as overt foreign interference in Hungary's election, aiming to undermine Orban's re-election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)