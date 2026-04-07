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U.S. Vice President Accuses EU of Meddling in Hungarian Politics

U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized EU bureaucrats, accusing them of undermining Hungary's economy and energy independence. Vance's comments, made during a visit to Budapest alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, described the EU's actions as election interference ahead of Orban's upcoming re-election bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:50 IST
U.S. Vice President Accuses EU of Meddling in Hungarian Politics
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • Hungary

JD Vance, the Vice President of the United States, has leveled serious accusations against EU officials, claiming that they have attempted to destabilize Hungary's economy.

During a visit to Budapest, Vance spoke alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, citing efforts by 'bureaucrats in Brussels' to erode Hungary's energy independence.

The Vice President described these actions as overt foreign interference in Hungary's election, aiming to undermine Orban's re-election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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