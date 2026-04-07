Political Clash Over Allegations Against Assam CM's Family

The BJP has slammed the Congress for its claims that the Assam Police's investigation into Pawan Khera constitutes a 'witch hunt.' Congress had criticized the arrest attempt, suggesting it was an intimidation tactic by the ruling party.

Khera is accused of spreading misleading information about Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife. According to BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad, Khera's allegations were false, and he should be prepared to face legal consequences.

The tension has heightened as Pawan Khera accused Sarma's wife of holding multiple passports, an assertion that the BJP labels as 'malicious' and 'fabricated.' The Congress has urged the Election Commission to nullify Sarma's election candidacy, alleging he withheld important information.

(With inputs from agencies.)