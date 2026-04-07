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Political Clash Over Allegations Against Assam CM's Family

The BJP criticizes Congress for labeling the Assam Police's actions against Pawan Khera as a 'witch hunt.' Khera faces accusations of making false allegations against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife regarding multiple passports. The political tension escalates as both parties prepare for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:16 IST
Political Clash Over Allegations Against Assam CM's Family
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has slammed the Congress for its claims that the Assam Police's investigation into Pawan Khera constitutes a 'witch hunt.' Congress had criticized the arrest attempt, suggesting it was an intimidation tactic by the ruling party.

Khera is accused of spreading misleading information about Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife. According to BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad, Khera's allegations were false, and he should be prepared to face legal consequences.

The tension has heightened as Pawan Khera accused Sarma's wife of holding multiple passports, an assertion that the BJP labels as 'malicious' and 'fabricated.' The Congress has urged the Election Commission to nullify Sarma's election candidacy, alleging he withheld important information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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