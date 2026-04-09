Himanta Biswa Sarma Seeks Third Term in Jalukbari
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, with his family by his side, cast his vote in Guwahati as he seeks a third term representing Jalukbari in the state’s assembly elections. The NDA leader visited several shrines, including Kamakhya Temple, ahead of the voting which extends from 7 am to 5 pm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam cast his vote on Thursday in Guwahati, accompanied by his wife and two children. In a bid for his third consecutive term, Sarma is once again contesting from the Jalukbari constituency.
Sarma, representing the National Democratic Alliance, has been a fixture in Jalukbari since 2001. Prior to casting his ballot, he paid visits to various religious sites, including the renowned Kamakhya Temple.
The polling for the Assam Assembly's 126 seats commenced at 7 am and is expected to conclude at 5 pm. The votes will be tallied on May 4.
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