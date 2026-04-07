Tensions Flare in Nagaland: Koridang By-Election Amidst Violence and Curfew

The Koridang (ST) Assembly by-election in Nagaland has witnessed a tumultuous close to its campaign period, with confirmed reports of violence casting a shadow over proceedings.

According to officials, one person died, multiple injuries were reported, and several vehicles were damaged due to election-related unrest. Sixteen individuals were detained, and firearms and ammunition were seized, prompting night curfews in three villages to maintain order.

Major political figures showed strong support for their respective candidates, while Chief Electoral Officer Bhagyashree Banayat enforced a stringent silence period. As the April 9 polling date approaches, the authorities have bolstered their surveillance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)