Election Commission Tightens Grip on Polling Station Webcasting

As elections approach for five assemblies this month, the Election Commission (EC) has reinforced guidelines allowing returning officers to propose a repoll if webcasting at polling stations is deliberately interrupted.

This decision addresses potential disruptions prompted by political workers and aims to safeguard the electoral process. Webcasting serves as an internal tool by the EC to oversee activities at voting sites.

Despite requests from political parties to access webcasting data, the EC withholds such information unless mandated by higher judiciary. Elections are scheduled in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and the first phase in West Bengal.