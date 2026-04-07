Pakistan Condemns Iranian Attacks, Urges for Peaceful Resolution

Pakistan's civil and military leaders strongly condemned the recent Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabian energy facilities, labeling it a "dangerous escalation" that threatens regional peace.

The incident occurred amidst Pakistan's efforts to broker peace between the US and Iran before the expiry of President Donald Trump's peace deal deadline. The attacks drew sharp criticism, with Pakistan reaffirming its commitment to pursuing diplomatic solutions in the Middle East.

The Foreign Office and Army asserted that such aggression violates Saudi sovereignty and praised the country's restraint, urging diplomatic dialogue over conflict escalation. Pakistan also condemned Israeli actions towards Palestinians, reiterating support for Palestinian sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)