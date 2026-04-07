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Pakistan Condemns Iranian Attacks, Urges for Peaceful Resolution

Pakistan's leadership condemned Iran's attacks on Saudi energy facilities as a "dangerous escalation" undermining regional stability. While efforts to mediate peace in the Middle East continue, Pakistan expresses strong disapproval of the aggression and calls for restraint, dialogue, and de-escalation to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:34 IST
Pakistan Condemns Iranian Attacks, Urges for Peaceful Resolution
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Pakistan's civil and military leaders strongly condemned the recent Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabian energy facilities, labeling it a "dangerous escalation" that threatens regional peace.

The incident occurred amidst Pakistan's efforts to broker peace between the US and Iran before the expiry of President Donald Trump's peace deal deadline. The attacks drew sharp criticism, with Pakistan reaffirming its commitment to pursuing diplomatic solutions in the Middle East.

The Foreign Office and Army asserted that such aggression violates Saudi sovereignty and praised the country's restraint, urging diplomatic dialogue over conflict escalation. Pakistan also condemned Israeli actions towards Palestinians, reiterating support for Palestinian sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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