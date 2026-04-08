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Protests Ignite Over Kharge's Remarks: Gujarat Community Demands Apology

Members of the Gujarati community staged a protest in Delhi against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. They are demanding an apology for his controversial remarks during a campaign in Kerala. Demonstrators claim his comments were derogatory towards Gujaratis. The BJP has joined the protest, citing a history of similar incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:55 IST
Protests Ignite Over Kharge's Remarks: Gujarat Community Demands Apology
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Members of the Gujarati community staged a protest outside the Congress office in Delhi, responding to remarks made by the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, during a campaign in Kerala.

Kharge, embroiled in controversy, reportedly labeled Gujaratis as 'illiterates' compared to the 'educated' residents of Kerala, sparking widespread outrage. This prompted slogans demanding an end to the 'politics of insult' and awakened sentiments among Gujaratis.

The protest's intensity was heightened as BJP leaders joined in, criticizing Kharge's comments. They cited a perceived pattern of 'insulting Gujaratis' by opposition figures, invoking past leaders like Mahatma Gandhi to emphasize Gujarat's historical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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