Congress Slams Assam CM for Remarks Against Kharge

Former Union minister Kumari Selja rebuked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday over his derogatory comments targeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Selja deemed Sarma's remarks as an affront to democratic values and an insult to Kharge, a respected Dalit leader.

She demands a public apology, emphasizing the importance of upholding political decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)