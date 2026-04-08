Congress Slams Assam CM for Remarks Against Kharge
Former Union minister Kumari Selja criticized Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's comments against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, calling them an undignified attack on democratic values. Sarma's remarks were deemed anti-Dalit and disrespectful. The Congress demands an apology, highlighting the need to focus on substantial national issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Union minister Kumari Selja rebuked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday over his derogatory comments targeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Selja deemed Sarma's remarks as an affront to democratic values and an insult to Kharge, a respected Dalit leader.
She demands a public apology, emphasizing the importance of upholding political decorum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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