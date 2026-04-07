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Operation Sindoor Reminder: An Appeal for India-Pakistan Peace

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged Pakistan to focus on improving ties with India instead of escalating tensions, referring to past conflicts like Operation Sindoor. Despite the busting of a terror module, he stressed the importance of strengthening security and cautioned against provocative rhetoric from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:55 IST
Operation Sindoor Reminder: An Appeal for India-Pakistan Peace
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In a strong message to Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of focusing on diplomatic relations with India instead of engaging in provocative rhetoric. Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Abdullah referenced Operation Sindoor, urging Islamabad to concentrate on fostering peace rather than creating tension across the border.

The chief minister commended the Srinagar Police for dismantling a Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module, yet called for increased surveillance and the need to address any security gaps. He pointed out the disparity between Pakistan's rhetoric and their ground realities, suggesting it would be more beneficial for Islamabad to improve its relationship with India.

Abdullah highlighted Pakistan's ongoing logistical challenges, including fuel shortages, which stand in contrast to India's steady domestic operations. His remarks followed a warning by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif about potential strikes on Kolkata, which Abdullah dismissed as impractical and unconstructive. He urged Pakistani leaders to play a positive role in shaping peaceful bilateral conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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