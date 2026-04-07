Delhi BJP Chief Mourns Father's Passing: A Tribute to Shyam Lal Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva is mourning the loss of his father, Shyam Lal Sachdeva, who died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday. A statement confirmed that his cremation will be held at Nigam Bodh Ghat on Wednesday morning.

Shyam Lal Sachdeva, aged around 94, leaves behind his wife, Krishna Sachdeva, a daughter, and five sons, including the Delhi BJP chief. In a heartfelt post on X, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended her condolences, equating a father's presence to a banyan tree for the family.

Several leaders, including Union Minister Harsh Malhotra and Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, have already visited the Sachdeva family home in Mayur Vihar to pay their respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)